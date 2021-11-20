Poll defeat: IUML plans action against local leaders

Kozhikode

20 November 2021 20:17 IST

Leadership meet on November 27 to take a final call

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership is contemplating action against some of its leaders, including district-level office-bearers, for the poor performance of the party in the Assembly polls.

A State leadership meeting of the party held here on Saturday reviewed reports submitted by various committees on the defeat of its candidates in 12 Assembly segments, including four sitting seats.

Local-level factionalism, flawed campaigning and shoddy coordination at the constituency- level have been attributed to the defeat in Azhikode, Kozhikode South, Kuttiyadi, Tanur and Kalamassery.

Party sources said the leadership would meet again next week possibly on November 27 to initiate action against those responsible for the poor performance.

A comprehensive assessment of the polls showed that a section of party workers were against the candidature of Vanitha League national general secretary Noorbina Rasheed who had contested from Kozhikode South, sources said.

Poor coordination between the Congress and IUML leaderships had led to the defeat of K.M. Shaji at Azhikode. In the case of Kuttiyadi, Parakkal Abdulla, who had lost by a thin margin 333 votes, had to face dissidence at some local regions, including Valayam grama panchayat, the sources said.

Muslim Youth League State general secretary P.K. Firos lost to Left Democratic Front-backed Independent V. Abdurahiman as the Bharatiya Janata Party transferred its votes to him. Similarly, was the case with the Kalamassery segment, the IUML leadership felt.