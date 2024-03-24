Poll campaign picks up pace in Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency

March 24, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The campaigning for Lok Sabha polls is gaining momentum in the Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency. Both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) are engaged in a pitched battle, whereas the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is giving them a tight fight.

The UDF has fielded incumbent Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, of the Congress for the fourth time in a row. The LDF has given the ticket to Communist Party of India (CPI) leader C.A. Arunkumar to wrest the seat. In the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) has been given the Mavelikara seat. The party has fielded its State secretary Baiju Kalasala who recently switched sides from the Congress to the BDJS.

With elections only a month away all three candidates are touring the constituency and meeting as many voters as possible.

On Sunday, UDF candidate Mr. Suresh visited churches in Changanassery and Kuttanad Assembly constituencies in view of Palm Sunday. He also visited the Palli Bhagavathy temple at Neelamperoor. LDF candidate Mr. Arunkumar focussed his campaign on Changanassery and Chengannur Assembly segments on the day. Mr. Kalasala, the NDA candidate, toured the Mavelikara Assembly constituency in the morning. In the evening, he conducted a roadshow in Kunnathur Assembly segment.

Various local issues, the performance of the incumbent MP, Union and State governments, Citizenship (Amendment) Act are some of the key issues being raised by the political parties during campaigns.

In 2019, Mr. Suresh defeated Chittayam Gopakumar of the CPI by a margin of 61,138 votes in Mavelikara.