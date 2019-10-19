Poll campaign ends in Manjeswaram

The enthusiasm of sympathisers and workers of various political parties in Manjeswaram Assembly constituency reached a crescendo as the election campaign ended on Saturday evening.
Hundreds of cadres and supporters of the political fronts took part in the the road shows marking the culmination of the election campaign of the candidates. The road shows of IUML’s M.C. Kamaruddhin, Shankar Rai of CPI(M) and Ravish Tantri Kuntar of BJP were held at Uppala, Kumbala and Hasanagandi respectively. Hundreds of NDA, UDF and LDF supporters thronged the streets, shouting slogans, playing various musical instruments and waving party flags.
No untoward incidents were reported during the event as all security measures were undertaken by the administration.
