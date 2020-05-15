Kerala

Politics overtakes the virus in Kerala

Charges and counter-charges are flying thick and fast

The endeavours of the State government to contain the threat of COVID-19 have increasingly drawn criticism from the United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government, on its part, is on a counter-offensive, dismissing the criticism as the Opposition’s attempts at reaping political mileage.

There has been no let-up in the sparring ever since the government engaged a U.S.-based company to collate the data of COVID-19 patients. Even the complications involved in the return of Non-Resident Keralites to the State and a medical board’s decision to send a group of Congress MPs and MLAs to quarantine are all fodder for the squabble. In response to the latter issue, the Youth Congress has demanded that Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen too be placed in quarantine. Lost amid these wordy duels are the accolades won by the State government globally for its virus containment initiatives and the alarming surge in cases among health workers and police personnel.

The plight of Keralites striving to return from other States too have taken a political hue, with the curbs on their entry and the decision to regulate their flow being portrayed as an attempt to keep them at bay.

In tandem

Sinking political differences, the Centre and the State had been working in tandem initially to manage the crisis, but the recent observations of a few BJP leaders and retorts by the CPI(M) have raised doubts about the durability of such a co-existence.

With the local body elections round the corner and the Assembly elections set to follow, all parties, especially the Opposition, can ill-afford to keep politics at bay.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 12:38:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/politics-overtakes-the-virus-in-kerala/article31596754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY