Politics and controversies gather gale force on the eve of Kerala Assembly’s session

Political circumstances and controversies that portend a tempestuous sitting appeared to have gathered gale force on Thursday, the eve of the commencement of the 12th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly.

Independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s acrimonious break with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and his friend-turned-bitter-foe attacks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the latter’s family and office could provide sensational grist to put the treasury benches in a spot.

Notably, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), though not on the same page as Mr. Anvar, appeared to have found some merit in the legislator’s accusation that the government had demonised the people of Malappuram as economic offenders and anti-nationals by linking them to contraband gold and hawala rackets.

The IUML has accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of degenerating as the ideological echo chamber of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government.

Controversies centred around the Thrissur Pooram “disruption”, Communist Party of India’s (CPI) yet-to-materialise demand for Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar’s removal from the top post for allegedly parleying with the top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership and “aiding” the BJP’s ascendancy in the Lok Sabha elections, including Suresh Gopi’s victory in the Thrissur parliamentary segment, will likely resonate acrimoniously in the House.

The UDF’s accusations that Mr. Vijayan used a public relations agency to transact with the national media and the Chief Minister’s rubbishing of the charge have become a political hot potato ahead of the Assembly session.

However, the UDF, buoyed by its strong showing in the Lok Sabha polls, could not claim to hold all the cards. Its reported gambit to use Mr. Anvar’s grouses against the government could prove a double-edged sword.

The CPI(M) has accused Mr. Anvar of being a silent partner in the purported Congress-IUML-BJP axis. Its top leaders have branded Mr. Anvar a turncoat kowtowing to fundamentalist forces upset over the government’s “growing acceptance” among minorities. Moreover, the CPI(M) might use LDF independent legislator K.T. Jaleel to counter Mr. Anvar in the Assembly.

Both fronts would use the session to draw their respective skirmish lines and set their political narrative ahead of the Assembly byelection in Chelakkara and Palakkad and the Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad.