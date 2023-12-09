HamberMenu
Politicians created logo controversy, says Hardeep Singh Puri

December 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said here on Saturday that the politics of some vested interests was behind the controversy over fixing the logo on Central government projects.

He said that there was nothing wrong in placing the Central government logo on anything built with government aid. Even if it is a house, there is nothing wrong in fixing the Centre’s logo, he said.

He said no house holder had expressed their disapproval in fixing the logo. According to him, the opposition to the logo fixing is the creation of a group of politicians.

The Minister said that the beneficiaries of development schemes usually do not bother to find out where the development came from. Development is not the responsibility of the Centre alone, he said.

Mr. Puri, however, denied the State government’s allegation that the Centre was prejudiced against States like Kerala in releasing funds for development.

He took part in a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme held at Mundur near here.

