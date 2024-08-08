Politically bipartisan demand for declaring Wayanad landslide a national disaster grows louder ahead of PM visit

A politically bipartisan demand to declare the Wayanad landslide a national catastrophe grew shriller ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Saturday visit to the disaster zone.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the scale of the destruction and death wreaked by the national disaster had no parallel in the country in recent times. It warranted an apt response from the Central government.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan too supported Mr. Vijayan’s request and demanded a special package for Wayanad.

Mr. Satheesan stated that the Central government’s contribution to Wayanad was limited to the obligatory deployment of the Army, NDRF, Navy, and Indian Coast Guard for search and rescue operations. He said the Centre had yet to provide the State with significant financial assistance.

He urged the Centre to modernise its weather forecast and warning systems to pre-empt largescale loss of life and property.

Mr. Vijayan said the Centre had dispatched an inter-ministerial team to assess the severity of the Wayanad landslides and their long-term economic, ecological, and social fallout.

He said the lead officer, Union Home Department joint secretary Rajiv Kumar, had called on him at his office in the Secretariat.

Mr Vijayan said he had written to Mr. Modi about the disaster and what Wayanad required in its aftermath. “The Central government has responded empathetically to the State’s needs. I also thanked him for extended help during the crisis,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Madras Sappers leave Wayanad

Mr. Vijayan said the 319-member strong Madras Engineering Group (MEG), also known as Madras Sappers, led by Major General V.T. Mathew, had left the disaster zone. The MEG had constructed the Bailey bridge, which provided emergency responders with a vital land link between disaster-struck Chooralmala and Mundakkai over the Iruvazhinji river.

He praised the search and rescue operations conducted by the Indian Army, Navy, Defence Security Core, the Territorial Army, and the Indian Coast Guard.

He said the forces had braved inclement weather and hostile terrain to save lives, clear paths for emergency responders, and locate the dead buried under the mud and tangled under fallen boulders, uprooted trees and collapsed houses.

Mr Vijayan said the Cabinet subcommittee in charge of Wayanad gave the MEG and the allied Electronics and Mechanical Engineers branch of the Army an emotional farewell at the District Headquarters in Kalpetta.