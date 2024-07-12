Political wrangling over credit for Vizhinjam port refuses to die down

Though the limited scale operations of the Vizhinjam International Seaport began on Friday with the government according a ceremonial reception to the first mother vessel that called at the port in the morning, political wrangling over the credit for the port continued with leaders from both the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front omitting and acknowledging the contributions of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan avoided the names of Chandy and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan from his speech at the function. He stressed the collective will and determination of the Left Democratic Front that made the project a reality.

On the other hand, Speaker A.N. Shamseer in a Facebook post acknowledged the contributions of Mr. Chandy in fulfilling the project. It will not be complete without remembering the priceless contributions and selfless dedication of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, he said, stating that the project would become a new chapter in the economic development of the State.

Minister of Ports V.N. Vasavan said it was an achievement of the Chandy government to lay the foundation stone for the Vizhinjam port.

Chandy would have been the most elated soul on this occasion had he lived today, said Kovalam MLA M. Vincent. The ceremony would have been more colourful if the government had invited Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan to the event, he said.

Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, who spoke on the occasion, thanked Chandy along with others, including the present government and many leaders present at the ceremony, who put aside their political differences, to see Kerala’s dream come true.

Mr. Vijayan said the then LDF government on September 18, 2006 announced that it would try to get nod for the Vizhinjam project. On March 9, 2007 the re-tender order was issued, assigning VISL as the nodal agency.

The tender was invited on July 31, 2007 with necessary changes in conditions. On November 13, 2009 the International Finance Corporation was commissioned to study the project.

In 2010, the tendering process started. However, legal hurdles ensued soon after and the Manmohan Singh government denied permission for the project, pointing out involvement of a Chinese company. All these were part of history now, he said.

For this project, the LDF organised mass movements and conventions in 2012 and the 212-day people’s struggle had also found a place in the timeline of the port.

Later, a global tender was issued in 2013. The project received momentum since the LDF came to power in 2016, he said adding that the project had now been realised after thwarting the designs of international lobbies.

