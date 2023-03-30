Political temperature in State set to rise as Lok Ayukta posts a high-profile nepotism case against CM for orders on Friday

March 30, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The political temperature in the State is set to rise with the Kerala Lok Ayukta scheduled to pass its verdict on a high-profile nepotism complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

The anti-corruption ombudsman has completed the hearing in the politically consequential case relating to alleged favouritism in the disbursal of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) and has posted it for orders after a year’s hiatus.

An adverse declaration against Mr. Vijayan would animate the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to demand his resignation. The UDF seems acutely mindful that an unfavourable Lok Ayukta ruling cost the then Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel his Cabinet post in 2021. The High Court upheld the Lok Ayukta’s order, endorsing the ombudsman’s jurisdictional authority. If the same circumstances emerge, the Opposition UDF will look to collect another political trophy.

The complaint relates to the “shelling out” of ₹25 lakh from CMDRF funds meant for those in dire need to the family of the late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, a Left Democratic Front (LDF) ally, another ₹20 lakh to the family of the late Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s deceased personal security officer and a sizeable amount for paying of the familial debts of the late CPI(M) legislator K. K. Ramachandran.

A few former LDF Ministers are also respondents to the petition.

The Lok Ayukta reserved its order after the LDF-dominated Assembly passed the contentious Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2022, opening a legal, political and ethical battlefront between the government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Opposition. Mr. Khan was yet to sign the Bill which arguably accords the political executive appellate jurisdiction over the Lok Ayukta’s findings.

Raj Bhavan maintains that the Bill violates the cardinal principle of natural justice, stating that “no one should be a judge in their own cause”. It frowns upon the clause giving the Chief Minister “ample latitude” to accept or reject the Lok Ayukta’s findings in corruption cases.

The UDF portrays the Bill as the government’s ‘‘Machiavellian bid to defang” the Lok Ayukta and relegate the ombudsman to a “nominal advisory role”.

The government defends the Bill by stating that there is little scope for appeal against Lok Ayukta’s orders; hence, the original Bill violates natural justice. Moreover, the Lok Pal Act empowers States to pass or suitably amend Lok Ayukta laws.