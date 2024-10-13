Political spotlight turns towards impending bypolls in Kerala

The political spotlight has seemingly swivelled toward the impending byelections in the Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad Lok Sabha segment.

The Assembly byelections are crucial for the three opposing fronts. Though there is no foolproof method for ferreting out the motives behind the shifts in voting patterns in Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reckon the byelections are a bellwether of the State’s electoral preferences in future elections, chiefly the crucial local body polls in 2025 and beyond.

Poor show of late

The LDF faced back-to-back byelection batterings in Thrikkakara and Palakkad in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The ruling front was less of a force in the Lok Sabha elections, often battling for the dismal consolation of third place in several parliamentary segments in the face of an ascendant BJP and the Congress, buoyed by Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy in Wayanad.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], despite its ongoing branch and area conferences, have not lost sight of the political import of the bypolls, which the Congress and the BJP have cast as a litmus test of the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s performance and public acceptance.

The CPI(M) has launched an organisation exercise to reinvigorate the LDF machinery at the booth and ward level by ensuring higher involvement of its allies, chiefly the Kerala Congress (M) in the Christian-dominated Central Kerala and the Indian National League (INL) and Left Independent leaders from minority communities such as K.T. Jaleel and Karat Rasak in north Kerala.

‘Battle-ready’ Oppn.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the UDF was battle-ready. It has reinvigorated booth committees and will announce the candidates when the Election Commission of India (ECI) declares the bypolls.

The Congress appears to rest easy. Its leaders exuded confidence in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘sure-fire’ candidacy in Wayanad, believing it would sweep the Opposition’s candidates to victory in the bypolls. Moreover, the party calculates that Ms. Vadra’s electoral presence in Kerala would benefit the UDF in future elections.

BJP State president K. Surendran said the party had prepared a panel of candidates for the national leadership’s approval. The Communist Party of India (CPI) was non-committal about whether Annie Raja would contest again from the constituency. Ms. Raja had emerged a far second to Rahul Gandhi in the race.

With the drumbeats of the bypolls getting louder, the gloves appear off, and the opposing fronts are girding themselves for a no-holds-barred fight at the hustings.

