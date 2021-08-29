Political space abuzz with a century-old rebellion

Major parties plan campaigns centred on the controversial issue

The Malabar Rebellion of 1921 continues to set the political agenda of the State with major political parties joining the debate and planning campaigns on the controversial issue.

The Hindu has earlier reported that a subcommittee of the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) had recommended the exclusion of the martyrs of the rebellion from the Dictionary of Martyrs of India’s Freedom Struggle.

‘Distorting history’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Congress have criticised ‘attempts to distort the history of the freedom movement’ by excluding the martyrs of the 1921 rebellion from it.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave an impetus to the debate by describing rebellion leader Variamkunnath Kunhamad Haji as a freedom fighter. He also criticised the attempts to ‘de-recognise the agrarian revolution’ led by Haji.

‘Praising genocide’

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, in a Facebook post, accused Mr. Vijayan of distorting the history of freedom struggle to ‘justify and praise Hindu genocide.’ He criticised the CPI(M) of attempting to divide the people for the party to stay in power.

The CPI(M) will organise a year-long campaign to mark the 100th year of the uprising, which coincides with the 75 anniversary of the country’s Independence, said A. Vijayaraghavan, the acting State secretary of the party. A public meeting will be held at Kottakkunnu in Malappuram on September 4 in which the Chief Minister will participate online, he said.

V.D. Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, said a meeting of the UDF will shortly chart out its campaign to commemorate the movement. The Khilafat Movement, which was part of the freedom struggle, had the support of Mahatma Gandhi. The attempts to tamper with the history of the freedom movement will be resisted, he said.

History seminars

The Indian Union Muslim League will launch a series of programmes, including the re-enactment of a march from Kottakkal to Thirurangadi on Monday, according to its general secretary P.M.A. Salam. Local-level protest meetings will be held on the day. History seminars too will be held, he said.

The CPI State council of September 8 will give shape to its campaign, said party leader Binoy Viswam, MP. The AIYF had organised a protest meeting at Malappuram the other day, he said.