Political row breaks out over Kerala’s disaster response in the wake of Wayanad landslide

A political has row broken out over Kerala’s disaster response in the wake of the catastrophic landslide that has so far claimed 176 lives and levelled three villages in Vythiri taluk in Wayanad district early on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday joined issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament that the Kerala government did not do enough despite the Centre’s warning about excessive rains leading to possible landslips.

Mr. Shah had claimed that the Kerala government did not gauge the severity of the situation accurately despite the Centre despatching nine NDRF teams to the State on July 23. “Had those blaming the government read the warnings, the situation would have been different,” Mr Shah told the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Vijayan said the Centre had dispatched the NDRF teams at Kerala’s behest, given the intensifying monsoon, and not on its own volition. The State government had moved an NDRF unit to Wayanad well in advance.

Mr. Vijayan appeared to suggest that forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the Centre Meteorological Centre (CMC), and the Central Water Commission (CWC) were wide off the mark. “None of the agencies had issued a red alert for Wayanad ahead of the July 30 landslides,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the IMD and the CMC had given an orange alert for Wayanad. The CMC forecast rains ranging from 115 mm to 204 mm. However, the actual rainfall was much higher. The locality received 572 mm of rain in the 48 hours preceding the disaster.

“The rainfall far exceeded the initial warning. The area had never been on red alert before the disaster. However, after the incident, the agencies issued a red alert at 6 a.m. on July 30,“ Mr. Vijayan said.

He said the IMD did not issue any orange alert warning of heavy rain in Kerala between July 23 and July 28. “At 1 p.m. on July 29, the IMD issued an orange alert for Wayanad. The CMC sounded a red alert for Wayanad at 6 a.m. on July 30, after the disaster struck,” Mr. Vijayan said.

He said the GSI issued a green alert for July 30 and 31, indicating minor landslips or rock bursts. “However, by that time, heavy rain had already occurred, leading to the landslide,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said the CWC, responsible for issuing flood warnings, did not issue any surge warning for the Iruvazhinji or Chaliyar rivers. “The Union Minister has presented an information in Parliament that is inconsistent with facts.” Mr Vijayan said.

He reiterated that now was not the time for a blame game or political bickering. “The need of the hour was to expedite search, rescue, and rehabilitation operations to mitigate the suffering of the disaster-struck population,” he added.