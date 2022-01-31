Political rivalry in Pala plays out in humdrum development projects

KC(M) and DCK come eye to eye over KSRTC terminal

Far from the high-voltage elections last year, the battle between the four decade-old Kerala Congress(M) and the fledgling Democratic Congress Kerala (DCK) led by Mani C. Kappan, MLA, over the high-profile Assembly segment of Pala is now playing out in the humdrum development projects.

After a brief lull, the two sides have once again come eye to eye over the new Kerala State Road Transport Corporation terminal in Pala town. The episode began to unfold with Mr. Kappan, the sitting legislator of Pala, announcing last week that works on the project, which had remained stalled for several years, had resumed following his meeting with Transport Minister Antony Raju.

The claim drew a sharp reaction from the KC(M), which instantly accused Mr. Kappan of claiming credit for the work done by someone else. Jose Tom, KC(M) general secretary, said the project was revived on an intervention by party chairman Jose K. Mani, who had met the Transport Minister in person and briefed him on the matter.

“It was on the basis of this meeting that the Minister allotted an additional fund of ₹40 lakh for completing the work and it was the Minister who himself conveyed this matter through a social media post,” said Mr. Tom.

He also accused Mr. Kappan of attempting to appropriate other projects in Pala, including the KM Mani bypass and the new building of Pala government school, which were being constructed using the asset development Fund of the late K.M. Mani, former legislator and founder chairman of the KC(M).

The DCK, however, has retorted with queries the status of the drinking water projects for Pala under Roshy Augustine as Water Resources Minister. Challenging the KC(M) leadership for a public debate over the development of Pala , it has raised questions about the status of several other projects, including Palazhy tyres and Marangattupilly Spinning Mills.

Observers regard the episode as a continuation of the rivalry between Mr. Kappan and Mr. Mani, which began boiling over much before a direct battle between the two during the previous Assembly elections and followed with the sparring leaders vying with each other to claim the credit for different projects and schemes ever since.

“Despite keeping the Rajya Sabha berth for himself, Mr.Mani looks dead set on restoring the party’s pre-eminence in Pala. With Mr.Kappan in no mood to yield, the battle is set to intensify,” pointed out a veteran Kerala Congress leader.