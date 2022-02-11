Political parties wade into Yogi’s remarks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 February 2022 19:02 IST

An opportunity for Kerala to highlight achievements on national stage: CPI(M)

The remarks about Kerala by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remained a talking point in the political circles of the State on Friday too with almost all political dispensations, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), harping on favourable comparisons in human development indices. The BJP alone remained staunch in its defence.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan viewed the controversial remarks as an opportunity for Kerala to highlight its achievements on the national stage. “Most sections wish for his (Mr. Adityanath’s) fears to come true. A defeat for the BJP in the Assembly elections is bound to auger well for the people of Uttar Pradesh. The government there has failed miserably in protecting the democratic process and secularism,” he said.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby delved into the high poverty levels in the BJP-ruled States, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. Around one-third (37.79%) of the population, roughly nine crore, remained impoverished in Uttar Pradesh. The country’s efforts to eradicate poverty hinged on measures adopted by these States in this regard.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan said Mr. Adityanath’s comments targeted the Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the last five years. He alleged the State had suffered from declining standards in various spheres, including law and order and health, during the period.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State vice president P. Abdul Hameed alleged the “anti-Kerala” comments were intended to offend Keralites. Claiming Uttar Pradesh lagged behind several other States in most development indicators, he also accused Mr. Adiyanath of failing to prevent atrocities against children, women, and the marginalised communities during his rule.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had on Thursday taken to Twitter to respond to Mr. Adityanath’s comments. “Dear #UP, vote to be like Kerala. Choose plurality, harmony, inclusive development to medieval bigotry. Keralites, Bengalis and Kashmiris are also proud Indians (sic),” he tweeted.