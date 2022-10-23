Political parties unite for march seeking action against local ‘god man’

Panchayat authorities also seek action to shut a worship centre allegedly set up to facilitate black magic

Seeking legal action against a local ‘god man’ who is suspected of black magic performances, an action committee of various political parties took out a march to his house at Kayanna in Kozhikode on Sunday.

The protesters, comprising Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress (INC), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, alleged that the police were failing to expose his illegal activities using hired goons.

12 years

Kayanna grama panchayat president C.K. Sasi who opened the protest march said the panchayat had submitted written complaints to the police and Revenue department several times. He claimed that the man had been operating the fraud for over 12 years in the name of a temple he set up to cover up his operations.

“Even people from other States are now visiting this place unaware of the fraudulent activities. The man behind the trickery was even involved in abducting a woman who was later tracked with the support of the police eight months ago,” said Mr. Sasi. He also criticised the police for being keen on acting against the protesters alone in the name of fabricated petitions submitted by the accused.

The leaders of the all party action committee said they came up with the protest as the illegal activities by the god man were spoiling the peace of the village and causing serious safety concerns. They also claimed that all political parties and organisations in the village were united to expose him for his business of selling superstition.

A local action committee leader said the villagers had even met the District Collector seeking his direct intervention. “We took up the case now to prevent any untoward incident in the future. It is a sad development that the written petition submitted by the Kayanna grama panchayat board to the Perambra Circle Inspector is yet to to be considered,” he complained.

CPI (M) leader A.P. Sathi presided over the protest meet. Congress leader M.K. Balakrishnan, BJP leader Rajesh Kavilssery, Indian Union Muslim League leader Abdul Salam, and Communist Party of India leader Rajan Koroth were among those who addressed the march.