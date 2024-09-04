ADVERTISEMENT

Political parties trade charges over Thrissur Pooram controversy

Published - September 04, 2024 08:38 pm IST - Thrissur

Various sections demand release of police inquiry report into the controversy and are eagerly waiting to see whom the police would have held responsible for the issues

The Hindu Bureau

Political parties are pointing fingers at each other over the issues that led to the disruption of various events last Thrissur Pooram. Allegations suggest that the Pooram controversy might have been political undertones.

Former Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, who was the Left Democratic Front candidate in the Lok Sabha elections in the Thrissur constituency, claimed that the disturbances were orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to influence the election outcome. “We need to uncover who orchestrated these events and who gained from them. I don’t understand why the BJP is not interested in the investigation report or what transpired that day,” Mr. Sunil Kumar said.

The BJP has maintained that the disruptions were caused by the police force under the Left Democratic Front government.

Congress leader and United Democratic Front candidate in the constituency K. Muraleedharan had on Tuesday called for a judicial inquiry, accusing ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar of orchestrating the problems with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, the government has not made public the report of the investigation conducted by the police. Mr. Sunil Kumar had criticised the delay in publicising the inquiry report which was supposed to be published within a month of the Pooram fiasco. Various sections have demanded the release of the report and are eagerly waiting to see whom the police would have held responsible for the issues. There is widespread opinion that the police’s unnecessary interventions and controls worsened the situation. Therefore, stakeholders are waiting to see if the police report will acknowledge their own shortcomings, if any.

