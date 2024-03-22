Political parties stage protest in Ernakulam against Kejriwal’s arrest

March 22, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from his residence in Delhi on Thursday night provoked protests cutting across political parties in the district on Friday.

The district committee of the AAP staged a protest march from Gandhi Square at Kacheripady to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at 10 a.m. The march was stopped by the police by putting up barricades in front of the office.

AAP district president Saju Paul inaugurated the dharna. The fact that the industrialist who was turned into an approver by the ED in the now scrapped Delhi Excise policy had since then entered the list of the biggest contributors by way of electoral bonds exposes the conspiracy behind the entire episode, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in violation of his fundamental rights as the BJP was scared of defeat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. While Mr. Kejriwal can be arrested by the ED, neither Modi nor the ED can eliminate his concept of ‘Swaraj,’ which has acceptance across the country,” Mr. Paul said.

The police arrested and removed the protesting AAP activists, including State treasurer Moses H.M., secretary Sakeer Ali, district secretary Rahim, treasurer Mustafa, and women’s wing State president Sabeena Abraham.

Later in the day, the District Congress Committee (DCC) took out a similar protect march to the ED office. “The persecution of Opposition leaders by Central agencies betrayed the fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cohorts of a defeat in the Lok Sabha polls,” said Mohammed Shiyas, DCC president, while inaugurating the protest.

“There is no doubt that the BJP will face popular resentment in the coming election. People are so fed up with the government. Mr. Modi seems to be under the impression that he could keep the Opposition parties and their leaders in a tight leash by whipping up a fear psychosis. However, the election verdict will uproot the BJP,” he said. T.J. Vinod, MLA, was present.

The CPI(M) also staged protests across the district under the aegis of the respective local committees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.