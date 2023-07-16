Political, financial reasons behind KSRTC CMD’s decision to step down

July 16, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The latest move by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) chairman and managing director (CMD) Biju Prabhakar, informing the State government of his decision to step down from the post could have been triggered by various reasons, including political and financial. According to sources, the Finance department’s reluctance to provide timely assistance to the ailing corporation is a major contributing factor to the decision.

However, a number of issues have been smouldering in the crisis-ridden corporation for some time. Senior bureaucrats have been irked by the ‘stepmotherly’ attitude of the Finance department towards the corporation. The CMD’s remark that those criticising the corporation have not even run a tea shop was apparently aimed at senior Finance department officials and union leaders.

A troubleshooter

The corporation’s hand-to-mouth existence, at the mercy of the Finance department, along with an imminent reshuffle in the Cabinet portfolios, which is likely to witness Transport Minister Antony Raju of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress being replaced by another Left ally as part of a power-sharing agreement, could have forced the CMD to take the decision to step down. The Transport Minister and the CMD have been maintaining a good rapport. Mr. Raju used to function as the troubleshooter whenever there was a trade union-propelled crisis in the corporation.

As per the power-sharing pact, Mr. Raju is likely to continue only till October. An imminent change of guard coupled with the hostile attitude of the Finance department, and the deepening crisis in the corporation, forced the CMD to inform the government of his decision, said sources.

Ire of court, unions

Plus, there was a concerted campaign against the CMD in the corporation under the aegis of the trade unions. There was criticism from the court too. In a recent move, the CMD was directed to appear before the court online if salaries are not paid by July 20. It is learnt that Mr. Prabhakar has taken up the matter with the Chief Secretary, who in turn directed him to wait till July 20.

If the Finance department continues to delay the monthly assistance promised to the corporation, the CMD is likely to go ahead with the decision. The salary crisis is likely to be aggravated during the Onam season next month.

Earlier, a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister had promised a monthly assistance of ₹50 crore for the payment of employees’ salaries. However, the Finance department often delays the payment and gives only ₹30 crore, that too, after repeated requests by the corporation, forcing the management to pay the salary in two instalments.