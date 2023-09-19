Political debate in Assembly should not cross the line, says CM

September 19, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Heated arguments in Assembly are natural but legislators should be careful that the arguments should not cross the line, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day training programme organised for the legislators under the aegis of the Kerala Legislative Assembly Media and Parliamentary Studies Section here on Tuesday.

The different political views of the legislators must be strongly presented in Assembly. Otherwise, Assembly will lose its agility. But the points of view should be presented in such a way that the legislators have control over their views, says the Chief Minister.

However, at times, the friendly atmosphere in Assembly collapses, which is not healthy and care should be taken to maintain Assembly’s decorum and spirit, he says.

The intervention of the Speaker in Assembly is part of the House proceedings and everyone should respect to such proceedings. However, there are instances on the side of legislators that lower the dignity of the House. Some the legislators, however, seem to raise issues without due conviction and exchange unparliamentary words in the belief that everything is part of their privilege, says the Chief Minister.

“At times, there are also instances where legislators have to say things that they are not sure about. It cannot be said to be exemplary. What should be presented in Assembly should be according to their conviction and conscience,” says the Chief Minister. The functioning of Assembly committees is as important as Assembly procedures and the committees have all the rights and powers of Assembly.

Members should be alert to effectively study, intervene, and take decisions on matters coming before the committees. Since the committees can evaluate the activities of the government with precision and care, these committees can act as corrective forces in a healthy democratic system, says the Chief Minister.

Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer, presiding over the function, says that training programmes are being organised with the aim of enabling the new members to understand Assembly procedures. The training programme being held at the R. Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge of the Assembly will conclude on Wednesday.

