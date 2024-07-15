Political bipartisanship for State development marks Kerala CM’s meeting with MPs

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition MPs promised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan bipartisan political support for flagging the State’s financial requirements with the Union government.

On Monday, Mr. Vijayan chaired a meeting of MPs from the State to outline the State’s development and economic priorities ahead of the budget session of Parliament. Suresh Gopi, MP, of the BJP was absent.

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal, MP, promised Mr. Vijayan the Opposition’s support for securing what is due for Kerala from the Centre.

Mr. Vijayan lauded Mr. Venugopal for the Congress’s support. He said the State’s development priorities and the needs of its people should eclipse political differences.

Apolitical approach

Mr. Vijayan urged the MPs to prioritise and expedite the completion of Central projects, stressing the need for a time-bound and apolitical approach to the State’s development. He also requested the MPs to assist the State government in prioritising various schemes, including infrastructure development projects.

Mr. Vijayan pointed out that the Centre’s Global City Scheme in Aluva remained stalled despite the State government allocating land for the project. He requested the MPs to persuade the Centre to put the scheme back on track. He also prioritised actualising the Medical Devices Park at Thonnakkal in Thiruvananthapuram and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Kozhikode.

He said the Food Security Law had reduced Kerala’s share of foodgrain in the Central pool by an estimated 2 lakh tonnes. He said the Centre had fined the State for increasing the rice distributed via the Public Distribution System.

Mr. Vijayan said the Centre owed Kerala nearly ₹1,000 crore from the National Health Mission outlay. The State should persuade the Centre to put Kannur International Airport on the global travel map under the SAARCASEAN open sky policy.

Flight cancellations

It was also decided to call a meeting of airline companies to address the issue of abrupt flight cancellations, which have caused thousands of passengers acute distress.

It also decided to revitalise the Thalassery-Mysore, Nilambur-Nanjangud, Kanhangad-Kaniyur, Panathoor, and Sabari Rail schemes.

The MPs and government will evaluate national highway development. Mr. Vijayan requested that MPs push for a ₹24,000-crore special financial package for the State.

The meeting also decided to pressure the Centre to allocate a ₹5,000-crore package to develop Vizhinjam International Seaport.

It also flagged the agrarian distress exacerbated by climate change in the State. Cyclical droughts and extreme floods had reduced crop yields, endangering Kerala’s food security and driving thousands of farmers to desperation. Wildlife raids on croplands, human habitations, and coastal erosion were other causes of worry.

State Ministers and Chief Secretary V. Venu were present.

