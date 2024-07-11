Political bickering over Vizhinjam port inauguration

Rancorous politicking has broken out over the formal inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Transhipment Container Port on the eve of Friday’s ceremony.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, has announced that he would skip the function in protest against the government’s alleged failure to rehabilitate and compensate hundreds of seafaring fisher families displaced by the international port.

Slammed government

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran and United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan slammed the government for not inviting Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan to the function.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the high-profile function.

The Congress has accused the government of seeking undue credit and making political gains from the construction of the port, which the Opposition claimed was the brainchild of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Mr. Satheesan had said that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], then in Opposition, had opposed the project by accusing the UDF government of corrupt intent.

He said the then CPI(M) State secretary Mr. Vijayan had spearheaded the efforts to put the Chandy government in the dock for initiating the development project that would potentially change Kerala’s financial landscape, throw open thousands of job and business opportunities, and earn the State pride of place on the international shipping and pleasure cruise tourism map.

In Chandy’s memory

The Congress demanded that the government name the port in Chandy’s memory if it possessed any honesty or respect for history.

The UDF will take out a demonstration at the district headquarters on Friday evening to pay tribute to Chandy, who worked hard to make Vizhinjam port a reality. He, however, clarified that the UDF would not boycott the ship-receiving function at Vizhinjam as it is not against the development of the country.