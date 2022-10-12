Political and legal jeopardy mounts for Eldose Kunnappillil as the Congress legislator moves court for anticipatory bail

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Eldose P. Kunnappillil’s political and legal jeopardy appeared to intensify on Wednesday.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said the party would investigate the allegation that Mr. Kunnappillil, MLA, had abducted a woman acquaintance and physically assaulted her to outrage her modesty. "If the allegation is true, the Congress will expel the MLA from its ranks", he said.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan said the party would seek the MLA's version of events before reaching a decision. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said, if true, the legislator's conduct was at variance with the party line.

CPI(M) State secretary M. V. Govindan said the Congress was morally and ethically bound to act against Mr. Kunnappillil. He said the police would investigate the case robustly and leave no stone unturned in getting to the truth.

On Wednesday, the complainant met the press and accused Mr. Kunnappillil of using threat and enticement to make her withdraw the complaint. She alleged that the legislator's aides had pressured her to retract her police statement. They had offered her ₹30 lakh as extra-judicial compensation for the injury.

She alleged that the legislator's suspected henchmen also claimed to possess salacious videos and pictures of her and threatened to release the material in the public domain if she did not disavow the complaint.

She also accused the Station House Officer, Kovalam, of kowtowing to Mr. Kunnappillil and coaxing her to withdraw the petition. The police have denied the accusation.

The crux of the complaint is that the MLA invaded her house in an allegedly inebriated condition and assaulted her on September 14. She alleged that the assault continued the following day, causing hospitalisation. She also said she had attempted suicide to escape the legislator's alleged harassment. She said she had known the MLA for several years.

The City police have transferred the case to the District Crime Branch for detailed enquiry.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kunnappillil moved the district court here for anticipatory bail. The court would hear the case on October 15.