Policy recommendations on improving gig workers’ service conditions submitted

The Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE) under the Labour department has submitted policy recommendations on improving gig workers’ service and working conditions to Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty.

KILE Chairman K.N. Gopinath handed over the recommendations to the Minister in the presence of Labour Commissioner Arjun Pandian on Thursday.

The policy recommendations have been prepared on the basis of a research study by KILE with focus on improving working conditions of gig workers. KILE executive director Sunil Thomas was present on the occasion.