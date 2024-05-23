GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Policy recommendations on improving gig workers’ service conditions submitted

Published - May 23, 2024 11:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE) under the Labour department has submitted policy recommendations on improving gig workers’ service and working conditions to Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty.

KILE Chairman K.N. Gopinath handed over the recommendations to the Minister in the presence of Labour Commissioner Arjun Pandian on Thursday.

The policy recommendations have been prepared on the basis of a research study by KILE with focus on improving working conditions of gig workers. KILE executive director Sunil Thomas was present on the occasion. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.