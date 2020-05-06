Policy on disposing hazardous waste soon

The government will soon come out with a policy for safe handling and disposal of household hazardous waste (HHW). It will be developed after due consultation with the stakeholders.

The policy will be disseminated to the larger population through information, education and communication (IEC) activities, according to the Department of Local Self-Government.

Household hazardous waste materials include discarded paint drums, pesticide cans, CFL bulbs, tube lights, expired medicines, broken mercury, thermometers, used batteries, needles, syringes and contaminated gauge as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The definition and composition of hazardous waste will be clearly mentioned in the hazardous waste management policy of the State in line with the policies promulgated by the Centre.

The vision document on the proposed policy suggests that household hazardous waste can be collected once or twice a month(local bodies to indicate in their plans) on pre-announced dates by workers involved in the collection and transfer process. The waste has to be deposited at the designated centres set up by local bodies.

They will be responsible for establishing deposition centres for domestic hazardous waste and issue direction for waste generators to deposit such wastes at this centre for its safe disposal. The waste should be transported to the designated transfer station or secondary segregation locations for weighing, recording, safe storage (if required) and further transportation to the disposal facility.

At the transfer stations/secondary segregation location, the waste must be segregated into biomedical waste and other hazardous waste. Personal protection equipment should be used by all persons coming into contact with the waste. The segregated hazardous waste shall be weighed, recorded and stored.

The secondary segregated biomedical waste should be handed over to the IMAGE (Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-Friendly) facility or other approved agency for processing and disposal of biomedical waste. Other hazardous wastes should be safely transported and disposed through hazardous waste management agencies, which appropriately treat and dispose the waste safely at the hazardous waste landfill managed by the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL).