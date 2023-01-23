Policy address reiterates Kerala’s stand on new dam at Mullaperiyar

January 23, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his policy address in the State Assembly on Monday, reiterated Kerala’s stand that a new dam should be built at Mullaperiyar. The State government will also give shape to a comprehensive project to protect the Periyar river banks in the Mullaperiyar region, according to the policy address.

‘’Kerala has been taking a consistent stand that while sufficient water should be given to Tamil Nadu, a new dam needs to be constructed considering the grave threats posed by existing aged Mullaperiyar dam,’‘ the Governor said in his address.

Effective utilisation of 0.075 TMC of water can be guaranteed with the completion of the Pattissery dam on the Pambar river, the policy address said.

Flood mitigation survey

A comprehensive Meenachil Flood Mitigation Survey will be undertaken to analyse the reasons for the flooding in Pala and downstream region during monsoons.

The Water Resources department will establish an ‘Irrigation Museum’ at Cheruthoni, Idukki, so that the younger generation gets an idea about dams and irrigation systems, the policy address said. The government will also take steps to promote the concept of irrigation tourism, it said.

Irrigation tourism

In a bid to tap the tourist potential of dam sites managed by it, the department had appointed Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) as the nodal implementing agency for ‘irrigation tourism.’

The department has so far provided functional household tap connections to 15 lakh homes under the centrally-assisted Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), according to the policy address.