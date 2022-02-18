Policy address pitches for infra push

The policy address of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, presented by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the Assembly on Friday, gave a strong push for big-ticket infrastructure projects being pursued by the State government.

While expecting an early approval for the semi-high speed rail project from the Union government, the Governor said the ambitious K-RAIL Project would provide a new environment-friendly transport mode compared to fossil fuel-based transportation and would be a green initiative that would catalyse employment and growth while enhancing speed, joy and comfort of travel.

The development of the West Coast Canal also found place in the policy address. The canal network would be developed in three stages, he said. The second stage planned for the current year envisaged increasing the width of the canals after evicting the encroachments through rehabilitation process by the end of 2022. In the third stage, it was expected to develop the canals to the National Waterway Standards for improving the cargo movement, said Mr Khan.

He also stressed the need for the speedy implementation of National Highway, Coastal Highway, and Hill Highway Projects of the State government in the policy address.

Projects like ‘Streets for all’ with pedestrian friendly footpaths, cycle tracks, and street furniture at suitable locations, development of way side amenities along the highways, and construction of multilevel parking facilities, ‘Pothole free Kerala’ with appropriate systems and technologies etc. also found place in the policy address. The State government would also develop a comprehensive public infrastructure Design Policy and Guidelines to help create a public infrastructure of high quality and experiential value.