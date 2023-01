Policy address - for addn to copy on higher education

January 24, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM The government has also proposed to upgrade Kerala Kalamandalam, currently a deemed-to-be university, as a ‘Cultural University.’ The Vasthuvidya Gurukulam, an institution functioning under the Culture Department, will launch training programmes in mural painting across the State in association with the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala. (EOM) ADVERTISEMENT

