Policewoman suspended
She shared a social media post criticising the police and the court
A woman police officer who allegedly shared a social media post criticising the police and the court was suspended from service here on Tuesday.
According to K. Karthick, District Police Chief, Ramla Ismayil, an assistant sub-inspector attached to the Kanjirappally police station, has been placed under suspension pending further inquiry. The action follows a preliminary inquiry report in this regard.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kanjirappily, carried out an internal probe after she had allegedly shared a post by C.A. Rauf, State secretary of the Popular Front of India (PFI), on her Facebook page. The post pertained to a criticism of the interventions by the police and court in a provocative sloganeering episode in Alappuzha.
Sources said the policewoman had denied any role in the development and argued that the post was originally shared by her husband.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.