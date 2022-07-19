Kerala

Policewoman suspended

A woman police officer who allegedly shared a social media post criticising the police and the court was suspended from service here on Tuesday.

According to K. Karthick, District Police Chief, Ramla Ismayil, an assistant sub-inspector attached to the Kanjirappally police station, has been placed under suspension pending further inquiry. The action follows a preliminary inquiry report in this regard.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kanjirappily, carried out an internal probe after she had allegedly shared a post by C.A. Rauf, State secretary of the Popular Front of India (PFI), on her Facebook page. The post pertained to a criticism of the interventions by the police and court in a provocative sloganeering episode in Alappuzha.

Sources said the policewoman had denied any role in the development and argued that the post was originally shared by her husband.


