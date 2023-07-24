ADVERTISEMENT

Policemen suspended for delaying FIR

July 24, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as four police officers, including a sub-inspector attached to the Vaikom police station, were placed under suspension on Monday for delaying the registration of a case against molestation of woman.

They were suspended after a preliminary inquiry suggested that they had not acted on time on a complaint lodged by a woman over her alleged molestation at a public place on May 1, Kottayam District Police Chief K. Karthik said. “These officials have been suspended pending further inquiry and a detailed probe into the episode is under way,” he said. The officials placed under suspension have been identified as Principal sub-inspector Ajmal Hussain, assistant sub-inspector Vinod, civil police officers Binoj and Sabu.

The incident took place when the victim was travelling with her husband late on May 1 and the complaint was filed against unidentified persons.

Despite filing a complaint instantly, these officials took three days to register a case. All police officers had already been instructed to register cases whenever a complaint related to cognisable offence such as crime against women or children was received, he said.

