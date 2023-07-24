HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Policemen suspended for delaying FIR

July 24, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as four police officers, including a sub-inspector attached to the Vaikom police station, were placed under suspension on Monday for delaying the registration of a case against molestation of woman.

They were suspended after a preliminary inquiry suggested that they had not acted on time on a complaint lodged by a woman over her alleged molestation at a public place on May 1, Kottayam District Police Chief K. Karthik said. “These officials have been suspended pending further inquiry and a detailed probe into the episode is under way,” he said. The officials placed under suspension have been identified as Principal sub-inspector Ajmal Hussain, assistant sub-inspector Vinod, civil police officers Binoj and Sabu.

The incident took place when the victim was travelling with her husband late on May 1 and the complaint was filed against unidentified persons.

Despite filing a complaint instantly, these officials took three days to register a case. All police officers had already been instructed to register cases whenever a complaint related to cognisable offence such as crime against women or children was received, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.