Policeman’s death: Wife alleges caste bias

The mysterious death of a policeman attached to the Kalekkadu Armed Reserve camp in Palakkad became a controversy on Saturday after his wife alleged that he was facing severe caste discrimination within the force.

Kumar, a policeman belonging to a Scheduled Tribe and a native of Attappady, was found dead on a railway track near Lakkidi two days ago. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Wife’s claim

“Kumar was mentally tortured by his seniors because he belonged to the lower caste,” his wife told the media. However, the police said the man had a series of personal issues and might have committed suicide because of that.

“The probe is going on. In the preliminary investigation, we came to know that he had multiple problems, including some family issues. There was some issue with regard to the allotment of quarters in the AR camp,” a senior Palakkad district police officer said.

On the other hand, the policeman’s wife said: “He was regularly insulted in the camp as he belongs to the Adivasi community. He had said that he was mentally tortured and forced to work overtime.”

‘Shame on Kerala’

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the Home Department and said the ‘suicide’ of the policeman was a shame on Kerala. “The department must initiate action against those officers who forced the policeman to commit suicide,” Mr. Chennithala said.