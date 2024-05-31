ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman vandalises restaurant in Alappuzha

Published - May 31, 2024 09:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha South police took a civil police officer (CPO) into custody after he allegedly vandalised a restaurant at Kalarcode in Alappuzha on Friday evening.

The CPO was identified as Joseph who worked at Changanassery police station. The Alappuzha South police said his arrest would be recorded soon.

Sources said that Mr. Joseph, wielding weapons, vandalised the hotel alleging that his son had suffered food poisoning after having food from there two days ago. The attack took place around 6 p.m.

