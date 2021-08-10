Policeman suspended

A receipt for ₹500 was given in lieu of the fine of ₹2,000 that was charged

A policeman attached to the Sreekaryam police was placed under suspension after issuing a receipt for ₹500 in lieu of a fine of ₹2,000 that was charged on a youngster who had gone to a temple to offer ‘bali’ on the Karkadaka Vavu day on Sunday.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner and Inspector General Balram Kumar Upadhyay issued orders on Monday to suspend civil police officer Arun Sasi who had issued the receipt. A department-level inquiry has also been ordered against the Sreekaryam SHO who had led the drive.

While the Sreekaryam police had admitted their folly after the incident, they claimed that they had made several attempts to contact the youth on phone.