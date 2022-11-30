Policeman suspended for stealing money from shop

November 30, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Civil police officer (CPO) Sagar P. Madhu, attached to the Peerumade police station, was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly stealing money from a shop at Pambanar in Idukki on November 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, Madhu was earlier a member of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force. He was part of a special squad that seized tobacco items from a shop at Pambanar.

The CPO was a frequent visitor to the shop after the incident and the owner noticed that money was missing from the shop on the day of his visits. He was allegedly caught by the shopkeeper recently while stealing money from a box, which created a furore in the market.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is said that the CPO reportedly offered ₹40,000 as compensation to settle the issue. However, following the allegation, the officer was initially transferred to the district police headquarters and suspended on Tuesday.

Idukki SP V.U. Kuriakose said the officer was suspended based on a preliminary inquiry ordered following news reports about the incident.

Sagar is the vice president of the district unit of the Kerala Police Association.

“Peerumade Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Kuriakose will conduct a detailed probe into the incident,” Mr Kuriakose said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US