Policeman suspended for stealing money from shop

November 30, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

Civil police officer (CPO) Sagar P. Madhu, attached to the Peerumade police station, was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly stealing money from a shop at Pambanar in Idukki on November 24.

According to sources, Madhu was earlier a member of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force. He was part of a special squad that seized tobacco items from a shop at Pambanar.

The CPO was a frequent visitor to the shop after the incident and the owner noticed that money was missing from the shop on the day of his visits. He was allegedly caught by the shopkeeper recently while stealing money from a box, which created a furore in the market.

It is said that the CPO reportedly offered ₹40,000 as compensation to settle the issue. However, following the allegation, the officer was initially transferred to the district police headquarters and suspended on Tuesday.

Idukki SP V.U. Kuriakose said the officer was suspended based on a preliminary inquiry ordered following news reports about the incident.

Sagar is the vice president of the district unit of the Kerala Police Association.

“Peerumade Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Kuriakose will conduct a detailed probe into the incident,” Mr Kuriakose said.