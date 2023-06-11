ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman succumbs to injuries

June 11, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A policeman on Sunday succumbed to injuries that he had sustained during a freak accident that occurred during a cycling expedition in Kovalam a few days ago.

R.V. Hiranraj, who hailed from Kallara and was attached to the office of the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural), was injured after his cycle rammed a parked lorry after losing control of the two-wheeler on June 7. He sustained head injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. He was confirmed dead early Sunday.

