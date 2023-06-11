Policeman succumbs to injuries

June 11, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A policeman on Sunday succumbed to injuries that he had sustained during a freak accident that occurred during a cycling expedition in Kovalam a few days ago.

R.V. Hiranraj, who hailed from Kallara and was attached to the office of the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural), was injured after his cycle rammed a parked lorry after losing control of the two-wheeler on June 7. He sustained head injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. He was confirmed dead early Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.