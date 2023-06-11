HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Policeman succumbs to injuries

June 11, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A policeman on Sunday succumbed to injuries that he had sustained during a freak accident that occurred during a cycling expedition in Kovalam a few days ago.

R.V. Hiranraj, who hailed from Kallara and was attached to the office of the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural), was injured after his cycle rammed a parked lorry after losing control of the two-wheeler on June 7. He sustained head injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. He was confirmed dead early Sunday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.