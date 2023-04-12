ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman found dead in quarters in Kasaragod

April 12, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A policeman was found dead in his quarters in Kasaragod on Wednesday.

According to the police, Baiju, 54, a native of Kollam, was found hanging in his quarters behind the Kasaragod traffic station.

As he did not report for duty on Wednesday afternoon, the police went in search of him and found him dead in the quarters. An investigation is on.

Baiju is survived by his wife and daughter. He was suffering from various physical ailments. The body was shifted to the Kasaragod General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000 and DIrection Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISH)- 1056.

