Police yet to identify gang behind theft of mobile phones during music concert in Kochi

Location of two of the stolen phones traced to Mumbai

Published - October 09, 2024 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police probing the alleged theft of 30-odd mobile phones during a concert by international artist Alan Walker at Bolgatty last Sunday remain more or less convinced that a north Indian gang was behind it.

However, the police have not yet zeroed in on any particular gang known for similar modus operandi. Of the 35 mobile phones stolen during the concert, 21 were iPhones and the rest were mostly Android phones.

“The investigation is still under way, and we are verifying whatever details available with the help of the cyber cell. A decision on sending a team to Mumbai will be taken only after getting some concrete information about the suspects,” said Mulavukad police sources. The probe is being led by the Mulavukad Station House Officer with the help of the cyber cell.

Reportedly, the police have traced the location of four of the stolen phones with two of them showing their last location in Mumabi. The location of one of the phones was traced near the Mumbai railway station triggering suspicion that the gang may have fled by train after the theft. It is suspected that a gang of four or five might have intruded into the concert arena packed with around 6,000 spectators for stealing valuables.

Most phones were suspected to have been stolen from the VIP gate and fan zones, which were closer to the stage. Reportedly, the arena had 40-odd CCTV cameras, footage from which has been examined by the police.

“Since the concert arena was dim lit and flashing laser lights were in use, the footage had been of little use,” said police sources. The police have so far registered two cases based on as many complaints. According to one of the complainants, a needless commotion, which in hindsight was a suspected ploy of the accused, was experienced at the VIP gate.

The police have registered cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 303(2) (dishonestly any movable property out of the possession of any person without that person’s consent) and Section 3 (5) (criminal act committed by multiple people with a common intention).

