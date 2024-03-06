Police yet to conduct inquest into death of farmer in Kozhikode

March 06, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police are yet to conduct inquest proceedings into the death of P.D. Abraham of Kakkayam in a wild gaur attack as his family members have put forth a list demands, including an order to shoot the animal dead, before giving their consent for it.

The farmer was fatally attacked by a wild gaur at his farmland in Koorachundu panchayat of Kozhikode district on March 5. A string of protests were also held at Kakkayam and Kozhikode city on Wednesday against the alleged official apathy over the rising wild animal attacks on human habitats.

Abraham’s body has been kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, since Tuesday evening. On Wednesday morning, his family members refused to give their consent for inquest proceedings demanding an unconditional order to shoot the wild gaur dead, a compensation of ₹50 lakh, government job for one of the family members, and steps such as fencing to address the menace of wild animals. They were supported by local residents and leaders of farmers’ organisations. Later, a delegation led by M.K. Raghavan, MP, and United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders such as District Congress Committee president K. Praveenkumar and Indian Union Muslim League Kozhikode district president M.A. Razak met District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh along with the family members.

Mr. Singh, however, reportedly expressed his inability to meet the demand to shoot the animal, but said that a compensation of ₹10 lakh could be released.

Mr. Raghavan and other UDF leaders squarely blamed the Forest department for the tragedy, pointing out that the panchayat functionaries had alerted the district administration about the impending danger three days ago. Thereafter, a meeting of the district administration with senior Forest officials was scheduled for the afternoon. However, no consensus was reached on shooting the animal dead in the subsequent meetings with the authorities.

Following this, the UDF leaders blocked the Kozhikode-Wayanad Road that passes by the collectorate for some time. The police took 32 activists into custody to bring the situation under control. They were later released on bail.

Meanwhile, a series of protest meetings were held at the Forest department office at Kakkayam. They were led by activists of the Youth Congress, IUML, among others. Addressing another protest organised by a joint action committee, Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigios Inchananiyil said that if the government did not issue orders to shoot wild animals, the local residents would themselves do it. He also dared the authorities to take action against those who shoot the animals. A large number of local residents attended the protest. The UDF and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had called for a hartal in the panchayat on Wednesday.

At the same time, leaders of the LDF alleged in a press meet that the UDF was using Abraham’s death for political motives ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. They claimed that the Forest department had done all what it could to help the family.