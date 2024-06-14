ADVERTISEMENT

Police yet to ascertain source of controversial post in MYL leader’s name

Published - June 14, 2024 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vadakara police on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that the examination of the mobile phone of Muslim Youth League (MYL) leader P.K. Muhammed Khasim with the help of the cyber cell could not reveal that the controversial ‘Kafir’ screenshots had been created or posted or circulated on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections using the said phone.

The submission was made in a statement filed by the Vadakara Station House Officer in response to a petition by Mr. Khasim seeking a free and fair investigation into the criminal conspiracy behind the circulation of the ‘fabricated’ screenshot.

The statement also pointed out that on the basis of available evidence, the role of the petitioner could not be proved. Those behind the alleged circulation of the post could not be identified. Steps to arrest the accused in the case would be taken after interrogating more witnesses.

Details from the Facebook authorities are essential to ascertain the source of the post. Earnest efforts are being made to identify those behind the post. The investigation is progressing by adopting scientific methods the statement said.

