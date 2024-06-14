GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police yet to ascertain source of controversial post in MYL leader’s name

Published - June 14, 2024 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vadakara police on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that the examination of the mobile phone of Muslim Youth League (MYL) leader P.K. Muhammed Khasim with the help of the cyber cell could not reveal that the controversial ‘Kafir’ screenshots had been created or posted or circulated on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections using the said phone.

The submission was made in a statement filed by the Vadakara Station House Officer in response to a petition by Mr. Khasim seeking a free and fair investigation into the criminal conspiracy behind the circulation of the ‘fabricated’ screenshot.

The statement also pointed out that on the basis of available evidence, the role of the petitioner could not be proved. Those behind the alleged circulation of the post could not be identified. Steps to arrest the accused in the case would be taken after interrogating more witnesses.

Details from the Facebook authorities are essential to ascertain the source of the post. Earnest efforts are being made to identify those behind the post. The investigation is progressing by adopting scientific methods the statement said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.