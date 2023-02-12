Police widen probe into overseas recruitment racket

February 12, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The police have widened its probe into the busting of an overseas recruitment racket at Ramapuram under Kareelakulangara police station limits.

The Kareelakulangara police recently raided the office of Silver Swan HR Management Pvt Ltd., and arrested its owner Ranjith, 38, of Kadappuram in Ambalappuzha, and his helper Sriranjith, 38, of Haripad.

The probe team led by inspectors K. Sunumon and Rajeev Kumar seized fake documents and seals of public sector banks and courts. Officials said the arrested had been engaged in illegal overseas recruitment using forged documents without the approval of the Protector of Emigrants.

“We strongly believe more people in Kerala and neighbouring States are part of the racket. The arrested are currently in judicial custody and we will soon seek custody of the accused for a detailed interrogation. More arrests will be made in the case,” said an official.

The firm was functioning under the disguise of offering paper works and online services to those going abroad. “The Ramapuram-based firm sent people to foreign countries on visiting visas. Once the recruits reached their designated country, the firm would contact its agents there and help them find jobs and convert their visiting visa to a job visa. Based on each country’s visa and employment rules, the firm provided its clients’ with fake experience certificates, salary slips and bank statements. It charged anywhere between ₹3 lakh and 7 lakh to send a person abroad,” the official said.

The police seized 160 fake seals of banks, courts, private companies, hospitals, doctors and chartered accountants during the raid on February 10. Besides, six computers and 18 mobile phones were taken into custody.

The raid was conducted based on a tipoff received by District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John. The investigation into the case is overseen by Kayamkulam Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Ajayanath.