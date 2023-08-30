Police warn smartphone users against screen-sharing apps

August 30, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

In the wake of a rise in the number of financial frauds, the police have warned smartphone users to be alert against links or calls suggesting downloading of screen-sharing apps. The apps, which easily allow hackers to access banking applications of smartphone users remotely and transfer funds, are now being circulated in the names of famous brands with offers to lure clients.

“The best practice for safety is to avoid all SMS or email communications that prompt customers to download third-party mobile applications from anonymous sources. Despite frequent reminders from the police and IT experts, many are still prone to downloading screen-sharing apps sent in the name of popular companies,” says a police officer working with the Kerala Police Cyberdome. He adds that educated professionals are also falling victims to such traps.

Cheating in the name of reward points continues to be one of the tricks using brand names of leading companies. Those who click such links are prompted to download fake applications through which scammers take control over personal data on smartphone. Even without passwords, screen-sharing apps can steal data to withdraw money from personal banking apps.

“Fake customer service calls are now the easiest way to cheat vulnerable segments. There may be calls explaining the need to verify bank accounts, PAN cards and Aadhaar cards for no reason. Many of the smartphone users have been found answering such calls and sharing their personal data,” says K.V. Abdulla, an IT expert offering online safety solutions. He points out that parents who hand over phone to children who are prone to click unsafe links are sure to fall victim to such online traps easily.

IT experts also warn against the practice of logging into banking websites after casually searching Google. According to them, the website address will have to be thoroughly checked as there are a number of phishing sites that dupe customers. Even the templates, fonts and contact details may be similar to mislead persons who are in a hurry, they point out.