Police warn of stringent action against those spreading fake messages

October 29, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Police Chief, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, has warned of stringent action against those spreading messages on social media that might ignite communal tensions and disturb religious harmony.

Stringent action will be taken against those spreading such messages or false information through social media, the SPC said, in light of the Kalamassery incident wherein a series of explosions during a religious convention left two persons dead and several seriously injured on Sunday.

The police have intensified social media surveillance to trace accounts spreading offensive messages.

