ADVERTISEMENT

Police warn of new scam targeting victims of online financial fraud

Published - August 25, 2024 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Police have issued a public advisory regarding new fraudulent schemes that promise the victims of online financial scams to recover their lost money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alert follows reports that a fraudulent organisation, purportedly named the All India Legal Services Authority, has been targeting scam victims with deceptive offers to return their stolen funds.

The victims of online scams have reported receiving WhatsApp calls or voice messages from individuals claiming to represent the dubious organisation. These scammers promise to recover the entire amount lost through online fraud, but only after the victim pays a registration fee. The scammer then assures the victim that the fee will be billed with GST and that the registration amount, along with the lost funds, will be refunded within 48 hours.

The police have clarified that no such organisation is authorised or has the capability to recover money lost in online scams. Official agencies do not charge fees for recovering stolen funds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police also urged individuals who have been victims of online financial fraud to report the incident to the police immediately by calling 1930. Timely reporting increases the chances of recovering lost funds, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US