Police warn of new scam targeting victims of online financial fraud

The State Police have issued a public advisory regarding new fraudulent schemes that promise the victims of online financial scams to recover their lost money.

The alert follows reports that a fraudulent organisation, purportedly named the All India Legal Services Authority, has been targeting scam victims with deceptive offers to return their stolen funds.

The victims of online scams have reported receiving WhatsApp calls or voice messages from individuals claiming to represent the dubious organisation. These scammers promise to recover the entire amount lost through online fraud, but only after the victim pays a registration fee. The scammer then assures the victim that the fee will be billed with GST and that the registration amount, along with the lost funds, will be refunded within 48 hours.

The police have clarified that no such organisation is authorised or has the capability to recover money lost in online scams. Official agencies do not charge fees for recovering stolen funds.

The police also urged individuals who have been victims of online financial fraud to report the incident to the police immediately by calling 1930. Timely reporting increases the chances of recovering lost funds, they added.

