Police warn against unlawful protests

District Police Chief Pratheesh Kumar on Friday served notices on political party leaders, warning of stringent action against those resorting to unlawful protests resulting in damage of property and life.

The notice was served on the eve of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s visit to inaugurate the 80th session of the Indian History Congress at Kannur University.

The police chief said the notice was served based on the Kerala Police Act - 2011 and a High Court Order.

Mr. Kumar said no unlawful activities or organisation of mob protest would be allowed. Besides, free movement of vehicles and people should not be obstructed.

The notices further said that protests should not hurt secularism or religious or personal sentiments of people.

Meanwhile, K. Sudhakaran, MP, and Mayor Suma Balakrishnan said they would boycott the inaugural function of the Indian History Congress as a mark of protest against the Governor who supported the Citizenship Amendment Act.