Police used grenades as Youth Congress activists disregarded all attempts to disperse them: Minister

December 07, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The police had to resort to the use of MK2 stun grenades to disperse a march by Youth Congress activists to the Assembly on Tuesday as they continued to create trouble disregarding all attempts by the police to disperse them, Minister for SC/ST Development K. Radhakrishnan has said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan was replying on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to a submission by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan in the Assembly on Wednesday on the alleged police excesses on Youth Congress activists during their march in the capital on Tuesday.

The police had tried to prevent the 150-odd Youth Congress activists from reaching the Assembly premises by raising barricades. However, the agitators broke the barricades, resorted to stone throwing and unleashed violence, forcing the police to use water cannons on the agitators. Stun grenades had to be used to disperse the agitators as they continued to prevail despite several rounds of high-velocity water jets from the water cannon, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

He said that one Youth Congress activist had sustained injuries on his leg and that he was taken to the General Hospital by the police. He has since gotten admitted to a private hospital in the city.

The Museum police have registered a case on the incident, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.