Police use water cannon to disperse Youth Congress workers 

Tight security in Thrissur as CM stays in Ramanilayam

The police close the road towards Ramanilayam, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is staying for the night, on Saturday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tight security in Thrissur as CM stays in Ramanilayam

Tension prevailed in front of Ramanilayam here on Saturday night as Youth Congress workers tried to block Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when he reached the guest house on Sunday night.

Thrissur city has been under tight police security since morning, as the Chief Minister was scheduled to stay in Ramanilayam on Saturday night. He will go to Malappuram to inaugurate a central jail on Sunday morning.

The Youth Congress workers, who took a torchlight procession towards Ramanilayam, were stopped by the police near the Kerala Sahitya Akademi. Water cannons were used as the Youth Congress workers tried to move forward by pushing the barricades. The protesters burned the Chief Minister in his effigy.

The police blocked Palace Road and other roads towards Ramanilayam from the afternoon. Tight security was deployed on all city roads as the Youth Congress declared a torchlight protest rally towards Ramanilayam in the evening.

Entry to Ramanilaym was restricted from Saturday morning itself. Only the police and elected representatives were allowed. Tight security has been arranged at all signals and at the Palliyekkara toll booth, on the way of the Chief Minister to Thrissur.