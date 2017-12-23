Police use some clever tricks to identify admin

A secret cyber surveillance programme code-named P-Hunt has helped Kerala Police identify the shadowy administrator of an encrypted instant messaging group that swapped child pornography.

The police identified the suspect as Sharaf Ali, 25, a computer-savvy postgraduate and resident of Vandanoor in Malappuram. They have indicted him for child pornography and he is in judicial custody.

An operative of the Kerala Police Cyberdome, the law enforcement’s cyber forensic research wing, patiently insinuated himself into an adult porn group, one of the many, run by the elusive administrator.

Through a deft act of social engineering, the investigator convinced the administrator that he was seriously interested in child porn. In time, he got an invite to join a highly exclusive niche-group that peddled prurient child videos and images.

The police found that members of the group, including the administrator, were known to each other only by their false virtual world identities. The secret chat group enabled the members to conceal their mobile phone numbers from each other. Moreover, the platform would immediately alert the administrator if any member attempted to take a screen shot.

Furtively captured

They learned that most of the candid camera shots and videos of children posted on the group were ones furtively captured on mobile phone cameras from schools, homes, beaches, resorts, and water theme parks. The content displayed on the forum was configured to self destruct after a single viewing, further flummoxing the police and leaving them no digital trail to pursue.

Inspector General of Police Manoj Abraham, who heads Cyberdome, told The Hindu that the police used some ingenious methods to ferret out the administrator’s mobile phone number and real-world identity. He tipped off the Malappuram police, who arrested the suspect from his home on Thursday.

P. Chandran, sub-inspector, Vandanoor, said the police were verifying whether the accused profited from the many porn groups he operated. An effort was on to identify the images to help the victimised children. Circle Inspector Babu Raj supervised the local operation.